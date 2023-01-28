The WEF has big plans for a digital world.

The question is, will you comply?

I see many "influencesers" trying to push the stores with the digital shopping carts, palm readers and empty of employees.

My suggestion is, don't be a follower.

Shop local mom & pop stores.

