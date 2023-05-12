Congressman Moulton: The U.S. May Blow Up Taiwan’s Semiconductor Factory

Massachusetts Democrat Congressman Seth Moulton recently suggested that the United States military may bomb Taiwan’s massive microchip manufacturing plant to prevent China from seizing it during a war. He made the remark during a conference sponsored by the Milken Institute, a California think tank. Congressman Moulton said his suggestion was misinterpreted and used by China for social media propaganda purposes.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/12/23





