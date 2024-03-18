Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - March 18, 2024

Episode 2239- What are things you should do if you have high fatty liver disease? -Is Germany running out of money? -Why do restaurants want to increase prices during certain peak hours? -What did Candace Owen’s say about the France’s First Lady? -Prostate cancer could have been missed during Covid pandemic. What vitamins help with the prostate? -Do you prioritize your health? -What type of vitamin helped with Covid? -Why are most Special forces decreasing the qualifications to join? -How do you drink apple cider vinegar and what is your pH level? -Do you want things monitored in your house? Do you like being part of a data log? -Are you fighting for what is right? High energy must listen show!
