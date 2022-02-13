What's Going On? Vol. 4 - 194 Injected Athletes Collapsed or Died in January 2022

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(Update: 10 Feb, 2022) After taking a COVID shot, a total of 649 athletes have since suffered cardiac arrests or started having other serious health problems, and 404 of those have died.
649 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 404 Dead, After COVID Shot: https://goodsciencing.com/covid/athletes-suffer-cardiac-arrest-die-after-covid-shot/
J Wilderness: https://rumble.com/vuuqp0-whats-going-on-vol.-4-.html