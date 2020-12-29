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WildProtest.com Promo — Come to DC Jan 6th
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126 views • December 29, 2020
Mirrored from: https://youtu.be/tKGoSr1v2r0
Stop the Steal will be at the US Capitol, petitioning Congress, January 6, 2021. The President has invited everyone to join us saying, "it will be wild."
Event details: www.WildProtest.com
Get exclusive reports from Ali: https://founders.alialexander.org/join/ 👑
Watch his Periscope channel at: https://www.periscope.tv/aliscopes
Follow him on Twitter at: https://twitter.com/ali
Stop the Steal will be at the US Capitol, petitioning Congress, January 6, 2021. The President has invited everyone to join us saying, "it will be wild."
Event details: www.WildProtest.com
Get exclusive reports from Ali: https://founders.alialexander.org/join/ 👑
Watch his Periscope channel at: https://www.periscope.tv/aliscopes
Follow him on Twitter at: https://twitter.com/ali
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