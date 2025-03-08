BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

70% of TEXAS population is ‘Controlled by SOROS district attorneys’ - TX AG Ken Paxton, Tucker Carlson clip
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
165 views • 1 month ago

70% of Texas population is ‘CONTROLLED BY SOROS district attorneys’

“He [Soros] went in and knocked off Democratic DAs because we can't get elected Republicans in those areas. So, he went in and knocked off DAs who were actually prosecuting and replaced them with Soros DAs,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Tucker Carlson.

Adding: 

Wikipedia's neutrality under scrutiny: Co-founder demands transparency on government involvement

Larry Sanger has urged Elon Musk to investigate potential government influence on Wikipedia, alleging the platform has become "FULLY WOKE." He suggested that government employees may be paid to edit and monitor the site, contributing to its ideological shift, Fox News reported.

Sanger, who left the organization in 2002, has been a vocal critic of Wikipedia since around 2005, claiming it began leaning toward a left-wing bias.

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy