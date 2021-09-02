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Dr. Vernon Coleman: It Will Soon be too Late - For the Children
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150 views • September 02, 2021
International best-selling author and retired medical doctor, Dr Vernon Coleman, explains the truth about the plan to jab young children with an experimental drug, and explains why everyone has to take action now to halt the evil slaughter of the innocent.
"There's no point in steriLising and killing the adults with this gene therapy spike protein clot shot injection,if their children are left to grow up and breed!! These fucking psychopaths have thought of everything and are bent on getting the population number down to 500 million in "perpetual balance with nature" as per Georgia Guide Stones!"
We have criminal cabal psychopaths wanted to kill as many as they want. We have corrupt puppet "leaders:. The scientists are not scientists in the true sense. They follow SCIENTISM - It is their religion.
They are the hierophants. The high priests so to speak. And like in ancient civilisations, the high priests are telling the leaders how to please the gods. Will the mass deaths be the sacrifice? That's why when they say "following the science" they won't tell you what this science is. So whoever they are really advising, and I've heard some strange theories about that, it's not Johnson, Macron etc, but people way out of our reach. When I heard this theory it all clicked into place.
For more information, please visit https://www.vernoncoleman.com
source:
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/it-will-soon-be-too-late-for-the-children_CVtUzAPAAEa7v2B.html
"There's no point in steriLising and killing the adults with this gene therapy spike protein clot shot injection,if their children are left to grow up and breed!! These fucking psychopaths have thought of everything and are bent on getting the population number down to 500 million in "perpetual balance with nature" as per Georgia Guide Stones!"
We have criminal cabal psychopaths wanted to kill as many as they want. We have corrupt puppet "leaders:. The scientists are not scientists in the true sense. They follow SCIENTISM - It is their religion.
They are the hierophants. The high priests so to speak. And like in ancient civilisations, the high priests are telling the leaders how to please the gods. Will the mass deaths be the sacrifice? That's why when they say "following the science" they won't tell you what this science is. So whoever they are really advising, and I've heard some strange theories about that, it's not Johnson, Macron etc, but people way out of our reach. When I heard this theory it all clicked into place.
For more information, please visit https://www.vernoncoleman.com
source:
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/it-will-soon-be-too-late-for-the-children_CVtUzAPAAEa7v2B.html
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