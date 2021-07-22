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The UN Now Has A Compound in Utah - They also have military camps all over the US FYI
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7443 views • July 22, 2021
There are tens of thousands if not 100,000 UN Troops already in America - I will find videos of their convoys and post them shortly. There is a UN Military camp on private property in a rural area about 30 miles north of my house. They have been there 5 years or more.
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