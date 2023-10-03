Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Maria Zeee & Dr. Jason Dean: Plan for AI to OWN HUMANS
channel image
Tanjerea
395 Subscribers
84 views
Published 15 hours ago

Maria Zeee & Dr. Jason Dean: Plan for AI to OWN HUMANS & Coming Global Cyber Shutdown

Keywords
trumpalex jonesobamarussiavaccineowen shroyerbidenputindepopulationukrainegerald celenteezra levantmodernapfizerzelenskyyrussell brandklaus schwabstew petersmaria zeeedr jason dean

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket