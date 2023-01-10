Create New Account
Talking About the Death Rate, Bio Weapons and Other Concerns
Living Off Grid Show
Talking About the Death Rate, Bio Weapons and Other Concerns.

Join Jim as he answers listeners letters which takes this show in several directions but the focus is on the effort by the evil people in charge who seem to be doing their best to exterminate all life on this planet.

Keywords
politicspreppingsurvivaloff-grid

