Revelation 16:10 The Fifth Angel poured out his Vial upon the Seat of the Beast

Let's read verses in which the Temple of God is called the Throne of God:



Psalm 11:4

The Lord is in his holy temple, the Lord's throne is in heaven ...



Isaiah 6:1

... I saw also the Lord sitting upon a throne, high and lifted up, and his train filled the temple.



Jeremiah 3:17

At that time they shall call Jerusalem the throne of the Lord; and all the nations shall be gathered unto it, to the name of the Lord, to Jerusalem...



Ezekiel 43

5 So the spirit took me up, and brought me into the inner court; and, behold, the glory of the Lord filled the house.

6 And I heard him speaking unto me out of the house; and the man stood by me.

7 And he said unto me, Son of man, the place of my throne, and the place of the soles of my feet, where I will dwell in the midst of the children of Israel for ever...



Revelation 16:17

... there came a great voice out of the temple of heaven, from the throne, saying, It is done.



Revelation 8:3

And another angel came and stood at the altar, having a golden censer; and there was given unto him much incense, that he should offer it with the prayers of all saints upon the golden altar which was before the throne.



Having established that the Temple is the Throne of God, we can now proceed to the Fifth Seal. the Greek Word "Thronos" means Throne, however in some Versions it is translated Seat.



Revelation 16:

10 And the fifth angel poured out his vial upon the seat (Thronos) of the beast; and his kingdom was full of darkness...



The "Seat" of the Beast, which means his Throne, is the Temple of the Beast. When the Priests and Scribes of the Temple of Jerusalem delivered Christ, the Son of God, to be crucified, the Temple of Jerusalem was no longer the Temple of God. Christ had previously denounced the Pharisees and Sadducees for teaching Doctrines of Devils and had openly exposed them for being the Children of the Devil. They persecuted the Early Church and shed the innocent Blood of the Saints. The Temple became the abode of the Devil.



Prior to the Destruction of the Temple of Jerusalem by the Romans in 70 AD, there were three Jewish rebel Groups controlling Jerusalem and fiercely fighting each other. In the Book "Wars of the Jews", the Jewish Historian Flavius Josephus wrote:



"...these seized upon the inner court of the temple and laid their arms upon the holy gates, and over the holy fronts of that court. And because they had plenty of provisions, they were of good courage, for there was a great abundance of what was consecrated to sacred uses, and they scrupled not the making use of them;"



A little bit further down in the same Chapter, it can be read:



" ... there were continual sallies made one against another, as well as darts thrown at one another, and the temple was defiled every where with murders."



And again in the same Chapter:



"... but was obliged to repel those that threw their darts from the temple above him, by his engines of war; for he had such engines as threw darts, and javelins, and stones, and that in no small number, by which he did not only defend himself from such as fought against him, but slew moreover many of the priests, as they were about their sacred ministrations. For notwithstanding these men were mad with all sorts of impiety, yet did they still admit those that desired to offer their sacrifices, although they took care to search the people of their own country beforehand, and both suspected and watched them; while they were not so much afraid of strangers, who, although they had gotten leave of them, how cruel soever they were, to come into that court, were yet often destroyed by this sedition; for those darts that were thrown by the engines came with that force, that they went over all the buildings, and reached as far as the altar, and the temple itself, and fell upon the priests, and those that were about the sacred offices; insomuch that many persons who came thither with great zeal from the ends of the earth, to offer sacrifices at this celebrated place, which was esteemed holy by all mankind, fell down before their own sacrifices themselves, and sprinkled that altar which was venerable among all men, both Greeks and Barbarians, with their own blood; till the dead bodies of strangers were mingled together with those of their own country, and those of profane persons with those of the priests, and the blood of all sorts of dead carcasses stood in lakes in the holy courts themselves. And now, "O must wretched city, what misery so great as this didst thou suffer from the Romans, when they came to purify thee from thy intestine hatred! 'For thou couldst be no longer a place fit for God, nor couldst thou long continue in being, after thou hadst been a sepulcher for the bodies of thy own people, and hadst made the holy house itself a burying-place in this civil war of thine. Yet mayst thou again grow better, if perchance thou wilt hereafter appease the anger of that God who is the author of thy destruction."