The Missing Lyrics: A Father’s Autism Story

Millions were moved when Tyler Hudson shared his family’s autism story on X Factor over 10 years ago. Now, he joins Del for a deeply personal conversation about his son Lyric’s regression into profound autism, the grief of watching his world suddenly change, and why the growing trend of romanticizing autism can erase the devastating realities faced by families like his.





Tyler's new book “The Missing Lyrics” is out now.





AIRDATE: July 23, 2026