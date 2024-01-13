And We Know 1.12.2024 Yemen, Witch Hunt, MSM fear, USSF, WW3, Yemen, Shadow GAMES, 11.1, J6, KAT, Rogers, ESPN. Pr

LT of And We Know





Jan 12, 2024





And we’re off! Lightning speed. The amount of information flowing through the earth is hard to keep up with. Not only that, showcasing the most important things and keeping it brief is quite a challenge. We will try to highlight the Yemen issue, Trump, MSM fear mongering, NETFLIX dropping another fear based movie, Shadow games playing out, more from KAT Willians and ESPN mess. Here we go.







The final battle https://x.com/aanon55/status/1684329922507034624?s=46





📢🔥SHADOW GAMES UNVEILED🔥🎥 https://t.me/Q17_Awakening/6910





🎥🎬 EARTH-SHATTERING CONFESSION FROM PAID CRISIS ACTOR JOHN SULLIVAN 🎥🎬 https://t.me/Q17_Awakening/6912





Donald Trump just dropped a video featuring:

Jeffrey EpsteinThe ClintonsThe ObamasKlaus Schwab

Bill Gates https://t.me/Q17_Awakening/6906





Kat Williams they took his babies https://t.me/thespreadeagle/57094





Kat Williams unleashed. Worth the watch.

https://youtu.be/8oRRZiRQxTs?si=A40oDbU_XHFGVB5C





Comedian mask joke https://t.me/Tironianae/259338





Sean Gravells, The former president of a northern British Columbia pride organization has been arrested and charged with committing sex crimes against children. https://t.me/candlesinthenight/67627





Crusty Whoopi on the View tells Americans not to worry about Paying their Bills because Trump will do worse— Donald Trump will put Americans into Camps Now https://t.me/candlesinthenight/67623





“Just as I’m getting on the stage, I had a call from two of the very most important people in the military who wanna come to work for me.” https://t.me/candlesinthenight/67671





Donald Trumps Full Remarks after Todays Civil Fraud Witch Hunt https://t.me/candlesinthenight/67700





Aaron Rodgers Exposes The Shocking Truth About The COVID Death Protocols on ESPN https://t.me/VigilantFox/10512





Whoa. Rand Paul essentially called Fauci a lying two-faced snake on Fox News. https://t.me/VigilantFox/10514





JUST IN: Vivek Ramaswamy makes pledge to military veteran to repeal vaccine manufacturers' liability protections and to reinstate all military personnel discharged for refusing the COVID vaccine. https://t.me/VigilantFox/10516





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v46mk4c-1.12.24-yemen-witch-hunt-msm-fear-ussf-ww3-yemen-shadow-games-11.1-j6-kat-r.html