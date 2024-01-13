And We Know 1.12.2024 Yemen, Witch Hunt, MSM fear, USSF, WW3, Yemen, Shadow GAMES, 11.1, J6, KAT, Rogers, ESPN. Pr

LT of And We Know
Jan 12, 2024
And we’re off! Lightning speed. The amount of information flowing through the earth is hard to keep up with. Not only that, showcasing the most important things and keeping it brief is quite a challenge. We will try to highlight the Yemen issue, Trump, MSM fear mongering, NETFLIX dropping another fear based movie, Shadow games playing out, more from KAT Willians and ESPN mess. Here we go.
Get Ivermectin here: https://zaharaheckscher.com/ Use Code is “AWK10” to get 10% off
—
CB Distillery: www.CBDistillery.com code LT for 20% off
————————————————
Protect your investments with And We Know
Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.
—————————————————
*At SEA with LT Aug. 11-18, 2024 - https://www.inspirationtravel.com/LTA
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*The Patriot Light: https://thepatriotlight.com/
➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/
*BOWLING BROS: Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowling_Bros/videos
—————————————————
The final battle https://x.com/aanon55/status/1684329922507034624?s=46
📢🔥SHADOW GAMES UNVEILED🔥🎥 https://t.me/Q17_Awakening/6910
🎥🎬 EARTH-SHATTERING CONFESSION FROM PAID CRISIS ACTOR JOHN SULLIVAN 🎥🎬 https://t.me/Q17_Awakening/6912
Donald Trump just dropped a video featuring:
Jeffrey EpsteinThe ClintonsThe ObamasKlaus Schwab
Bill Gates https://t.me/Q17_Awakening/6906
Kat Williams they took his babies https://t.me/thespreadeagle/57094
Kat Williams unleashed. Worth the watch.
https://youtu.be/8oRRZiRQxTs?si=A40oDbU_XHFGVB5C
Comedian mask joke https://t.me/Tironianae/259338
Sean Gravells, The former president of a northern British Columbia pride organization has been arrested and charged with committing sex crimes against children. https://t.me/candlesinthenight/67627
Crusty Whoopi on the View tells Americans not to worry about Paying their Bills because Trump will do worse— Donald Trump will put Americans into Camps Now https://t.me/candlesinthenight/67623
“Just as I’m getting on the stage, I had a call from two of the very most important people in the military who wanna come to work for me.” https://t.me/candlesinthenight/67671
Donald Trumps Full Remarks after Todays Civil Fraud Witch Hunt https://t.me/candlesinthenight/67700
Aaron Rodgers Exposes The Shocking Truth About The COVID Death Protocols on ESPN https://t.me/VigilantFox/10512
Whoa. Rand Paul essentially called Fauci a lying two-faced snake on Fox News. https://t.me/VigilantFox/10514
JUST IN: Vivek Ramaswamy makes pledge to military veteran to repeal vaccine manufacturers' liability protections and to reinstate all military personnel discharged for refusing the COVID vaccine. https://t.me/VigilantFox/10516
For the entire climate hoax, see our episode 28 of the Sequel: https://www.bitchute.com/video/lIu5lvd2KAnZ/
——————————
*DONATIONS SITE:
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/
➜ IVERMECTIN- Get Ivermectin here: https://zaharaheckscher.com/ Use Code is “AWK10” to get 10% off
➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
+ DISCORD Fellows: https://discord.gg/kMt8R2FC4z
📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/296bsd54
🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/bde9bun2
💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828
➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v46mk4c-1.12.24-yemen-witch-hunt-msm-fear-ussf-ww3-yemen-shadow-games-11.1-j6-kat-r.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.