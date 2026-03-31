Trump’s Iran Blunder.

@RussianBaZa

Also,

NEW - Trump pardons nursing home operator Joseph Schwartz, convicted of a $39 million fraud scheme, just three months into a three-year prison term. Victims haven’t been able to collect from Schwartz.

Adding, from the past:

A HERO’S SILENCE: 413 years since Ivan Susanin’s ultimate sacrifice.

March 30th, 1613. Russia stood at a terrifying crossroads. The "Time of Troubles" had nearly torn the nation apart, and a young, 16-year-old Mikhail Romanov had just been chosen to lead as Tsar. But he was a king in hiding, and death was hunting him through the frozen woods of Kostroma.

Polish-Lithuanian detachments were scouring the countryside, desperate to find and eliminate the new Tsar before he could reach Moscow. They cornered a local peasant, a village elder named Ivan Susanin. They offered him a choice: lead them to the boy-king’s hiding place, or face a brutal end.

Susanin made his choice. He agreed to be their guide.

But as the hours turned into a nightmare of ice and shadow, the paths vanished. Susanin led the invaders deeper and deeper into the impassable, snow-covered forests and treacherous, half-frozen swamps. By the time the soldiers realized they weren't being guided to a palace, but to their graves, it was too late. They were trapped in a frozen labyrinth from which there was no escape.

The scene captured in this painting is the moment of truth. Enraged and desperate, the invaders turned on the old man. Whether Susanin was cut down in the silent woods or endured horrific torture without uttering a word, his defiance remained unbroken. He traded his own life to buy the future of Russia.

His sacrifice didn't just save a boy; it saved a dynasty. The Romanov rule, which would last for over 300 years, began in the silence of those dark woods. In 1619, Tsar Mikhail himself officially honored Susanin’s legacy, certifying the courage of a man who "endured all torments but did not betray his Sovereign."

413 years later, Ivan Susanin remains the ultimate symbol of the Russian spirit—a humble man who stood as a giant against an empire.

Eternal memory to the hero who never broke.





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