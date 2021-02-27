(MIAC #246​​)(MIAC #247​​)(MIAC #248​​) When Will a Piece of Pork Cost the Same as a Diamond?

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https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-247-global-initiatives-that-wont-stop
https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-248-will-jit-deliveries-bottleneck-at-the-dawn-of-the-gsm
(MIAC #246) When Will a Piece of Pork Cost the Same as a Diamond?
(MIAC #247) Global Food Initiatives that Won’t Stop
(MIAC #248) Will JIT Deliveries Bottleneck at the Dawn of the GSM?
Kristian Lander www.kristianlander.com host of Our Curious World Podcast and DuByne creator of the ADAPT 2030 channel on YouTube discuss energetic changes in consciousness and frequency on Earth as the Sun moves into its 400-year cycle affecting global crop production, the economy and everyone on our planet. This is an energetic timeline for what you can expect from now to 2023.
•Chinese string of pearls for sea delivery of food cargo
•China / Russia grain trade deal reached
•50 sunspots or less for Solar Cycle 25 average
•Why are not telling citizens about the Grand Solar Minimum
•Media distraction convincing you its an ice age, not mini ice age
•Roman grain growing areas in North Africa
•What is anticipated in a Grand Solar Minimum for decreasing agricultural production globally
•Switch to indoor vertical agriculture for future food production
•Global water supplies
Kristian Lander www.kristianlander.com host of Our Curious World Podcast and DuByne creator of the ADAPT 2030 channel on YouTube discuss energetic changes in consciousness and frequency on Earth as the Sun moves into its 400-year cycle affecting global crop production, the economy and everyone on our planet. This is an energetic timeline for what you can expect from now to 2023.
•Coffee buying in Asia
•Food insecurity and effects on society
•First food shocks in price 2021
•What you can discuss online in Asia without censorship
•Equivalents of China’s Cultural Revolution to Global Youth Movements
•Global initiatives that won’t stop
•The old economic system will crumble anyway
•What happens when governments cannot feed their people
•How mythology matches modern society
•Chinese string of pearls for sea delivery of food cargo
Kristian Lander YT Channel https://youtube.com/channel/kristiantna/
Kristian Lander Twitter https://twitter.com/DefineKristian/
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