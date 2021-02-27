BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

(MIAC #246​​)(MIAC #247​​)(MIAC #248​​) When Will a Piece of Pork Cost the Same as a Diamond?
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
2193 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
9 views • February 27, 2021
🔵 DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS)https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-246-when-will-a-piece-of-pork-cost-the-same-as-a-diamond
https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-247-global-initiatives-that-wont-stop

https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-248-will-jit-deliveries-bottleneck-at-the-dawn-of-the-gsm



(MIAC #246​) When Will a Piece of Pork Cost the Same as a Diamond?
(MIAC #247​) Global Food Initiatives that Won’t Stop
(MIAC #248​) Will JIT Deliveries Bottleneck at the Dawn of the GSM?
Kristian Lander www.kristianlander.com host of Our Curious World Podcast and DuByne creator of the ADAPT 2030 channel on YouTube discuss energetic changes in consciousness and frequency on Earth as the Sun moves into its 400-year cycle affecting global crop production, the economy and everyone on our planet. This is an energetic timeline for what you can expect from now to 2023.

•Chinese string of pearls for sea delivery of food cargo
•China / Russia grain trade deal reached
•50 sunspots or less for Solar Cycle 25 average
•Why are not telling citizens about the Grand Solar Minimum
•Media distraction convincing you its an ice age, not mini ice age
•Roman grain growing areas in North Africa
•What is anticipated in a Grand Solar Minimum for decreasing agricultural production globally
•Switch to indoor vertical agriculture for future food production
•Global water supplies
Kristian Lander www.kristianlander.com host of Our Curious World Podcast and DuByne creator of the ADAPT 2030 channel on YouTube discuss energetic changes in consciousness and frequency on Earth as the Sun moves into its 400-year cycle affecting global crop production, the economy and everyone on our planet. This is an energetic timeline for what you can expect from now to 2023.

•Coffee buying in Asia
•Food insecurity and effects on society
•First food shocks in price 2021
•What you can discuss online in Asia without censorship
•Equivalents of China’s Cultural Revolution to Global Youth Movements
•Global initiatives that won’t stop
•The old economic system will crumble anyway
•What happens when governments cannot feed their people
•How mythology matches modern society
•Chinese string of pearls for sea delivery of food cargo

Kristian Lander YT Channel https://youtube.com/channel/kristiantna/
Kristian Lander Twitter https://twitter.com/DefineKristian/



🔵 (ROKU AD FREE) ADAPT 2030 TV
https://adapt2030.tv/

▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 MEMBERS ONLY Climate Preparedness Channels ▬▬▬●
🔵 https://www.patreon.com/adapt2030
🔵 https://www.subscribestar.com/adapt-2030Tip Jar via -
🔵 https://www.paypal.me/adapt2030

●▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 Newsletter ▬▬▬●
https://www.oilseedcrops.org/global-co...

***SUPPORT ADAPT 2030 by VISITING OUR SPONSORS***
🔵 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings https://www.foodwithadapt2030.com
🔵 True Leaf Market Heirloom Seedshttps://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0xPRkdLQ0dLSUdOSw
🔵 ADAPT 2030 Amazon Store: Grand Solar Minimum Preparedness Hand Cranked Grain Mill https://amzn.to/3qameR9

●▬▬▬ PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations ▬▬▬●
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mini-ice-age-conversations-adapt-2030/id1200142326
Libsyn: https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/adapt-2030

LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A)Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight E.S.T.
Keywords
foodagriculturegrand solar minimumearth changesdavid dubyneeddy grand solar minimumextreme weather eventsglobal coolinggrand solar minimum updatemini ice agemini ice age conversations podcastweather newsfood storageadapt 2030climate revolutionsun dimmingpork prices chinapork inflation chinaasian logisticsasian supply chainnew grow zones emergingcar production decline indiadebeers diamond saleswholesale diamond market decline
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Denies Suspending U.S. Intelligence Support for Ukraine

Trump Denies Suspending U.S. Intelligence Support for Ukraine

Garrison Vance
Report: Nvidia and Apple each gave $25M for Trump White House ballroom

Report: Nvidia and Apple each gave $25M for Trump White House ballroom

Ramon Tomey
Authorities Investigate Suspicious Letters Mailed to Election Offices

Authorities Investigate Suspicious Letters Mailed to Election Offices

Douglas Harrington
The Pentagon&#8217;s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won&#8217;t Win the War

The Pentagon’s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won’t Win the War

Mike Adams
Zelensky Says Ukraine Got No Warning Before Russian Strikes; Trump Denies Intel Cut-Off

Zelensky Says Ukraine Got No Warning Before Russian Strikes; Trump Denies Intel Cut-Off

Garrison Vance
The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy