🔸Hormuz, the story of a strait: where Basij forces, IRGC vessels, & drones keep a watchful eye as foreign tankers navigate one of the world’s most strategic waterways - documentary clip

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🔸 Hormuz, the story of a strait 🔸
🔻A frontline view of Iran’s Strait of Hormuz where Basij forces, IRGC vessels, and drones keep a watchful eye as foreign tankers navigate one of the world’s most strategic waterways.
Watch the full documentary (https://www.presstv.ir/doc/Detail/2026/04/19/767144/strait-of-Hormuz-Iran-Bab-el-Mandeb-colonialism-)