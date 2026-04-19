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🔸Hormuz, the story of a strait: where Basij forces, IRGC vessels, & drones keep a watchful eye as foreign tankers navigate one of the world’s most strategic waterways - documentary clip
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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🔸 Hormuz, the story of a strait 🔸

🔻A frontline view of Iran’s Strait of Hormuz where Basij forces, IRGC vessels, and drones keep a watchful eye as foreign tankers navigate one of the world’s most strategic waterways.


Watch the full documentary (https://www.presstv.ir/doc/Detail/2026/04/19/767144/strait-of-Hormuz-Iran-Bab-el-Mandeb-colonialism-)

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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