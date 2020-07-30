When Will Covid Tyranny End? W.H.O. Director: 'Never!' Unless...

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The director of the World Health Organization has warned that we can never go back to normal after the coronavirus outbreak that has killed approximately 650,000 worldwide. But every year the normal flu kills about that many...so why the lockdowns and forced masks and destruction of the economy for this one? What is the real agenda behind this mass hysteria? Also today - as the Sun Belt "spike" continues to fade, what will be the next tyrant move to terrify - and terrorize - the population? And finally, Cuomo's attack on chicken wings.