X22 REPORT Ep. 2987a - GND Is Backfiring, The [WEF] Goes All Out, Economic Indicators Flashing Red
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago |
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2987a - Feb 1, 2023

GND Is Backfiring, The [WEF] Goes All Out, Economic Indicators Flashing Red

The Green New Deal is backfiring on the [WEF], so this means they are going to go all out and try to push the agenda on the people now. The economy is about to shift. The Fed is already shifting gears, we hit the tipping point. The economy is flashing red.

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.

Keywords
climate hoaxdigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportwef agenda

