Escalation at WarpSpeed - In the meantime, journalist Maha Hussaini, describes the situation in Gaza on her dying cellphone

Today, the war is escalating at warp speed. The Israeli offensive in Gaza has caused hundreds if not thousands of deaths, and driven already close to a million people out of their homes in northern Gaza, fleeing towards southern Gaza, where many of them are amassing at the Rafah border with Egypt, hoping to eventually escape into Egypt’s Sinai territory.

In the meantime, journalist Maha Hussaini, describes the situation in Gaza on her dying cellphone.



Israel has cut all electricity, fuel, food deliveries, internet connection and vital water supply.



Israel has also implemented a total news blackout from Gaza. Under “humanitarian pressure” from the west, Israel has said today they will reinstate water supply for Gaza.



Journalists are in hiding, but report with the last minutes of their cellphones energy to the outside world. Then, there will be silence.



At least nine journalists, who were caught by the Israeli offensive in Gaza at home or on their way to southern Gaza, were killed, as described by Maha Hussaini. But she says, we will stay steadfast and report whenever and however we can.



There is hope, always hope, as long as the sun shines on Mother Earth. But humanity must fundamentally change. It is a question of conscious awakening. Either by the elite, pretending ruling the planet, or by the very military fighting each other – in Israel, Palestine, Ukraine, Russia and anywhere in the world.



If they become conscious of what they are doing, engaging in wars, not only putting their own lives on the line for the interests of a small elite, and killing their brethren on the other side of the frontline; if they wake up, stop shooting, bombing and hating, and instead go home to their families, start loving their own lives, and the lives of their unbeknown enemies – all wars and killing will stop.

