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Harry Vox @ RT America - Vox Exposes CNN as US taxpayer subsidized propaganda
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25 views • February 17, 2021
Original:
http://voxnews.com/index.php/media-watch/item/142-cnn-taxpayer-propaganda
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1rN14hqisK4&;feature=emb_title
Wednesday, 13 December 2017 23:35
Vox dismantles the argument that RT News is any more state sponsored than CNN is, (or the rest of the establishment shills called the US mainstream media).
Last modified on Wednesday, 13 December 2017 23:50
Sign up for the notification for Vox’s webcasts at www.voxnews.com
Support Harry Vox's work at:
Patreon: www.patreon.com/harryvox
PayPal: www.paypal.me/harryvox
http://voxnews.com/index.php/media-watch/item/142-cnn-taxpayer-propaganda
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1rN14hqisK4&;feature=emb_title
Wednesday, 13 December 2017 23:35
Vox dismantles the argument that RT News is any more state sponsored than CNN is, (or the rest of the establishment shills called the US mainstream media).
Last modified on Wednesday, 13 December 2017 23:50
Sign up for the notification for Vox’s webcasts at www.voxnews.com
Support Harry Vox's work at:
Patreon: www.patreon.com/harryvox
PayPal: www.paypal.me/harryvox
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