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The Highwire with Del Bigtree: The ‘Rome Declaration’ [05.10.2021]
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120 views • October 06, 2021
Over 10,000 physicians and medical scientists worldwide have signed the "Rome Declaration" to alert citizens about the deadly consequences of Covid-19 policy makers' and medical authorities' unprecedented behavior.
Sep 28, 2021 Updated 13 hrs ago - Thousands of medical professionals declare COVID policies "Crimes Against Humanity"
https://www.thedesertreview.com/news/thousands-of-medical-professionals-declare-covid-policies-crimes-against-humanity/article_e2863f70-2074-11ec-8212-abe09d13e222.html
https://doctorsandscientistsdeclaration.org/
https://www.internationalcovidsummit.com/
https://da.internationalcovidsummit.com/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtu74el4AjQN6nJcvcMbw
https://odysee.com/@InternationCovidSummit:4
https://rumble.com/c/c-1086663
The Highwire with Del Bigtree
45115 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NYeY7quvrPGm/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-highwire-with-del-bigtree/
#RomeDeclaration #GreatBarringtonDeclaration #RobertMalone #StandUp #DoNoHarm #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW235
Sep 28, 2021 Updated 13 hrs ago - Thousands of medical professionals declare COVID policies "Crimes Against Humanity"
https://www.thedesertreview.com/news/thousands-of-medical-professionals-declare-covid-policies-crimes-against-humanity/article_e2863f70-2074-11ec-8212-abe09d13e222.html
https://doctorsandscientistsdeclaration.org/
https://www.internationalcovidsummit.com/
https://da.internationalcovidsummit.com/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtu74el4AjQN6nJcvcMbw
https://odysee.com/@InternationCovidSummit:4
https://rumble.com/c/c-1086663
The Highwire with Del Bigtree
45115 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NYeY7quvrPGm/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-highwire-with-del-bigtree/
#RomeDeclaration #GreatBarringtonDeclaration #RobertMalone #StandUp #DoNoHarm #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW235
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