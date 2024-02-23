Create New Account
Is Tulsi Gabbard sounding a bit like Hillary Clinton?? | CPAC 2024
Published Yesterday

Tulsi Gabbard: "The Only Ones That Can Save Us From Destruction, Is We The People"

At least in the beginning of her commentary, I could close my eyes and almost hear the same words from Killary. She is super talented at conveying exactly what you want to hear. And so well rehearsed.  Doesn't make her a sleaze bag, but we have to be hypervigilant about choosing our future leaders.

The question... is she authentic, genuine? And is she qualified? Your thoughts? 


https://rumble.com/v4f5jpf-tulsi-gabbard-the-only-ones-that-can-save-us-from-destruction-is-we-the-peo.html

war roomtulsi gabbardsteve bannoncpac 2024

