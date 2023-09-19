planned emergency broadcast system WARNING

There is a possibility that an upcoming transmission by the Emergency Broadcast System will contain ultra high frequency waves damaging to humans, and perhaps animals. Particularly those who now have graphene in their bloodstreams.
Watch the warning. Consider following the instructions to protect yourself and those around you.
Defense is as easy as turning off all 5G-capable equipment for the two hour window described in this video.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.