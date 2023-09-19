Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
planned emergency broadcast system WARNING
channel image
Bitterroot Bugler
198 Subscribers
411 views
Published 15 hours ago

There is a possibility that an upcoming transmission by the Emergency Broadcast System  will contain ultra high frequency waves damaging to humans, and perhaps animals. Particularly those who now have graphene in their bloodstreams. 

Watch the warning. Consider following the instructions to protect yourself and those around you. 

Defense is as easy as turning off all 5G-capable equipment for the two hour window described in this video.

Keywords
health5gmicrowaveglobalistmedicaltotalitarianpreparing4th generation war

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket