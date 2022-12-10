【Miles Guo’s Gettr Broadcast Highlights】11/13/2022 The Faith to Destroy CCP Cannot Be Challenged

https://gnews.org/articles/530890
摘要：The issues among our fellow fighters can be questioned. Miles reminded our fellow fighters not to make unnecessary sacrifice, you need to trust Miles.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.