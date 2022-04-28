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Things We CAN And Cannot Change
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33 views • April 28, 2022
There are some things which are clearly prophesied in scripture. Other things are not. The body of Christ can let (hinder) the future prophecies of the Bible, and we can fight against and even stop those things which are not part of prophecy.
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