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Gods Glory, Holiness, Virgins, Trumpets and plan, Prophecy
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47 views • January 04, 2022
Prophetic Poetry, received December the 31st 2021 around 2:30 at night
It is very metaphorical and speaks about many different aspects about the Glory and His Virgins
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/poetry-2021-12-31-glory-holiness-virgins-trumpets/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have a bunch of it available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
It is very metaphorical and speaks about many different aspects about the Glory and His Virgins
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/poetry-2021-12-31-glory-holiness-virgins-trumpets/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have a bunch of it available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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