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CURRENT (9-23-21): Brian Hooker PhD and Peter McCullough MD on Vaccines and Treatments
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392 views • September 28, 2021
Video Source --> https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/doctors-and-scientists-with-brian-hooker-phd
More Info: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org
LIVE EVERY THURSDAY AT 9:00A.M. PT, 11:00A.M. CT, 12:00P.M. ET
'Doctors And Scientists' With Brian Hooker, PHD.
"Doctors and Scientists", hosted by Dr. Brian Hooker, offers an up-to-date look at the relevant scientific and medical advances, children's health and health in general. Each week, Dr. Hooker will interview a leading medical doctor or scientist to discuss pertinent issues and controversies of the day and break down the scientific details in lay terms so all can understand and read the science.
More Info: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org
LIVE EVERY THURSDAY AT 9:00A.M. PT, 11:00A.M. CT, 12:00P.M. ET
'Doctors And Scientists' With Brian Hooker, PHD.
"Doctors and Scientists", hosted by Dr. Brian Hooker, offers an up-to-date look at the relevant scientific and medical advances, children's health and health in general. Each week, Dr. Hooker will interview a leading medical doctor or scientist to discuss pertinent issues and controversies of the day and break down the scientific details in lay terms so all can understand and read the science.
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