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THE BEST IS YET TO COME BY LOUIS HANSHAW (432Hz)
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101 views • July 08, 2021
The 432Hz is where your heart lives in the 5th Dimension and that is why it never sleeps folks. The song is about the hell we are going threw now.
Did this remake from a music video I saw on the Charlie Ward Show and the credits suggested we could remake a video for this song. I contacted Louis Hanshaw and he said it was OK to use this. Thank You Louis :-)
Dedicated to all military and civilian warriors who have been working tirelessly both in public and in private to bring about massive positive change to humanity.
Your efforts are hugely appreciated.
Special thanks to Jetson White for the encouragement in making the original first video.
This musical video was made by Charlie ‘The Mystical Chap’.
If you would like to collaborate on / remix this or future awake / patriot musical projects,
Get in touch with (Email: [email protected])
Got this on Charlie Wards BitChute Channel.
GET THE JAB & YOU GET YOUR MUTATIONS!?
WHO KNOWS WHAT THEY WILL TURN YOU INTO? PERHAPS A BUTTERFLY!
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Did this remake from a music video I saw on the Charlie Ward Show and the credits suggested we could remake a video for this song. I contacted Louis Hanshaw and he said it was OK to use this. Thank You Louis :-)
Dedicated to all military and civilian warriors who have been working tirelessly both in public and in private to bring about massive positive change to humanity.
Your efforts are hugely appreciated.
Special thanks to Jetson White for the encouragement in making the original first video.
This musical video was made by Charlie ‘The Mystical Chap’.
If you would like to collaborate on / remix this or future awake / patriot musical projects,
Get in touch with (Email: [email protected])
Got this on Charlie Wards BitChute Channel.
GET THE JAB & YOU GET YOUR MUTATIONS!?
WHO KNOWS WHAT THEY WILL TURN YOU INTO? PERHAPS A BUTTERFLY!
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
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