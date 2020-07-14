Survivors Ch. 16 The Two Witnesses Revealed

Rayford confirms a suspicion he has had for the last three and a half years regarding the identity of the two witnesses of the apocalypse (Revelation 11), presumed to be end time prophets in the spirit of Moses and Elijah (or Enoc and Elijah). Watch how the fire breathing prophet is revealed just as the Great Tribulation kicks off!



Follow the main characters in this exciting story that shakes the typical mainstream churchy vision of the end times, and throws them into a context where they are forced to reconsider many of the pet doctrines they once held onto.



Will they lose their faith? Or will they discover the real thing and overcome the great trials that will face everyone in the end times?