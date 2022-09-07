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Dog crap is more "elite" than these people, but the video is still good, and still sends an accurate message. This version has the "father of the fast tracked jab" scene at the end, REMOVED -- for those who aren't into the cult of left-right paradigm political theater. The original was created by EyeDropMedia and contains rants from George Carlin, among others.
Hashtags: #eyedropmedia #kakistocracy #bigclub #georgecarlin #rulingclass
Metatags Space Separated: eyedropmedia kakistocracy bigclub georgecarlin rulingclass
Metatags Comma Separated: eyedropmedia, kakistocracy, bigclub, georgecarlin, rulingclass
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Rfu1kAoZ4459/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1414082672623357958?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/EyeDropMedia---DELETE-THE-ELITE---THE-SYSTEM-IS-RIGGED---432hz--hd-720p-:9?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v1izec5-eyedropmedia-delete-the-elite-the-system-is-rigged-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/0IgEpu2
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/d77e7a5d-9ea6-42bf-849f-839cb5b278bb
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/ttmlG6HO4f5K6Zv
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=d25c27eb920f3032ff6280393f4497d7ff8d3271ab1998383b4c1aeb41f353ed&video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/3660/eyedropmedia-delete-the-elite-the-system-is-rigged-432hz-hd-720p
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/101880_dog-crap-is-more-quot-elite-quot-than-these-people-but-the-video-is-still-good-a.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#