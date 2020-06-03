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DOC ROB STREISFELD NMD - CANNA WORLD EXPO APRIL - CUSTOM FORMULATIONS CANNABIS AND BOTANICALS
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15 views • June 03, 2020
CWE is honored to have renowned speaker, Rob "Doc Rob" Streisfeld, NMD, as one of our symposium speakers. His research and work in organic nutrition, natural botanicals, cannabis and natural wellness for disease prevention can be viewed in this video. Keep in mind you are what you eat.
CANNA WORLD EXPO provides infotainment; where the roads of education and entertainment meet. CWE sincerely thanks Doc Rob for his contribution at April's CWE Symposium.
Join us at CANNA WORLD EXPO's free symposiums that assemble more than two dozen cannabis industry business leaders from around the world in April, August and November annually. CWE's symposiums are free to attend. For additional details on the next symposium, visit https://cannaworldexpo.com
CANNA WORLD EXPO provides infotainment; where the roads of education and entertainment meet. CWE sincerely thanks Doc Rob for his contribution at April's CWE Symposium.
Join us at CANNA WORLD EXPO's free symposiums that assemble more than two dozen cannabis industry business leaders from around the world in April, August and November annually. CWE's symposiums are free to attend. For additional details on the next symposium, visit https://cannaworldexpo.com
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