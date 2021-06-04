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Arizona Election Audit: 1 Person 1 Vote Hanging in the Balance! Ledger Report 1132
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200 views • June 04, 2021
The Republican leadership in the Arizona Senate deserves great credit for standing up to Democrat roadblocks and mainstream media mudslinging in its effort to quantify exactly how much election fraud transpired during the 2020 presidential election. And remember, Arizona ostensibly went to Biden over Trump by a razor-thin margin of 11,000 votes out of nearly four-million. Graham Ledger speaks with Arizona State Senator Kelly Townsend about the audit process, the partisan roadblocks, the effort to discover if some ballots were counted multiple times and when the effort to get to the truth about the 2020 election will be complete.
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