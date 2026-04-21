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What's the Best Kind of Fast?
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
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11 views • 3 months ago

Short video going over how regularly NOT using technology is the best kind of fast. To be able to control your schedule so you can do a fast from technology or do any other kind of fast, see every sunrise, earth more, & be oustide more especially during mid-day to get more ultraviolet B light to boost your Vitamin D levels by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

, watch

https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave a VM @

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975

To learn how to have REAL health insurance, learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit any of

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https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma

To learn how to need to eat up to 67% LESS food, visit any of the below

https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore

Learn about the harms of artificial blue light by visiting:

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&

https://Vivarays.com/howtodieofnothing

To truly help others by becoming a FREE VivaRays affiliate on my T.E.A.M, fill-out:

https://tinyurl.com/PromoteVivaRays


Learn about the harms of non-native (Man-Made) Electromagnetic Fields (nnEMFs) at any of:

https://tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies

Linktr.ee/EMFforDummies

https://bit.ly/EMFForDummies


To view my "How I Solved My Sleep Problems: 30 Tips to Fall Asleep, Stay Asleep, & Wake-up Feeling TOTALLY REFRESHED" e-Guide, visit any of

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https://bit.ly/HowISolvedMySleepProblems

https://tinyurl.com/StopCountingSheep


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https://Brighteon.com/channels/onehouseoffthegrid

OR

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To get a WRITTEN game plan so U can say "GOOD-BYE" to virtually ALL of your energy, water, grocery, & even sewage BILL$ PLUS have up to ~2 YEARS worth of safe drinking h2o & food stored, fill-out:

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or print-out & mail in

https://tinyurl.com/PrintableOffGridSurvey


To be your own “Solar Consultant” by becoming an energy conservation/efficiency expert, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/1houseOffTheGrid

https://tinyurl.com/onehouseOffTheGrid

https://tinyurl.com/TheWholeGreenEnchilada


For our business opportunity overview video, watch

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& visit

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https://tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry


To be your own “Solar Consultant” by becoming an expert regarding energy conservation/efficiency & renewable energy, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/1houseOffTheGrid

tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid


To join any of my Free, Virtual Bio- & Mito-Hacking, Wellness, & Longevity Clubs, visit:

https://tinyurl.com/WellnessAndLongevityClubsList


Forward me a copy of ur order &/or enrollment confirmation email(s) to all of the below:

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

& then leave me a VM at 786.441.2727, cell: 305.297.9360, &/or toll-free #: 1+800.250.8975 so that I can ensure that ur order ships out, ASAP, &/or that U get off to a fast start


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electromagnetic fieldsdr jack kruse bluelight toxicitybest kind of fast
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy