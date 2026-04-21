What's the Best Kind of Fast?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Short video going over how regularly NOT using technology is the best kind of fast. To be able to control your schedule so you can do a fast from technology or do any other kind of fast, see every sunrise, earth more, & be oustide more especially during mid-day to get more ultraviolet B light to boost your Vitamin D levels by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:
https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow
https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime
, watch
https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5
, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching
& leave a VM @
786.441.2727
c: 305.297.9360
1+800.250.8975
To learn how to have REAL health insurance, learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture
https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma
To learn how to need to eat up to 67% LESS food, visit any of the below
https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology
https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore
Learn about the harms of artificial blue light by visiting:
https://tinyurl.com/BlueLight101
&
https://Vivarays.com/howtodieofnothing
To truly help others by becoming a FREE VivaRays affiliate on my T.E.A.M, fill-out:
https://tinyurl.com/PromoteVivaRays
Learn about the harms of non-native (Man-Made) Electromagnetic Fields (nnEMFs) at any of:
https://tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies
Linktr.ee/EMFforDummies
To view my "How I Solved My Sleep Problems: 30 Tips to Fall Asleep, Stay Asleep, & Wake-up Feeling TOTALLY REFRESHED" e-Guide, visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/HowISolvedMySleepProblems
https://bit.ly/HowISolvedMySleepProblems
https://tinyurl.com/StopCountingSheep
To learn how to be your own utility co. & how to earn an extra $7,000 & possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP by becoming a 1HOG "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" MISC-1099 Sales & Marketing partner, watch
https://Brighteon.com/channels/onehouseoffthegrid
OR
https://youtube.com/@OneHouseOffTheGrid
To get a WRITTEN game plan so U can say "GOOD-BYE" to virtually ALL of your energy, water, grocery, & even sewage BILL$ PLUS have up to ~2 YEARS worth of safe drinking h2o & food stored, fill-out:
https://tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation
or print-out & mail in
https://tinyurl.com/PrintableOffGridSurvey
To be your own “Solar Consultant” by becoming an energy conservation/efficiency expert, visit any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/1houseOffTheGrid
https://tinyurl.com/onehouseOffTheGrid
https://tinyurl.com/TheWholeGreenEnchilada
For our business opportunity overview video, watch
https://tinyurl.com/1HOGprelaunchVideo
& visit
https://tinyurl.com/SeizeTheEnergyGoldRush
https://tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry
To be your own “Solar Consultant” by becoming an expert regarding energy conservation/efficiency & renewable energy, visit any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/1houseOffTheGrid
tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid
To join any of my Free, Virtual Bio- & Mito-Hacking, Wellness, & Longevity Clubs, visit:
https://tinyurl.com/WellnessAndLongevityClubsList
Forward me a copy of ur order &/or enrollment confirmation email(s) to all of the below:
& then leave me a VM at 786.441.2727, cell: 305.297.9360, &/or toll-free #: 1+800.250.8975 so that I can ensure that ur order ships out, ASAP, &/or that U get off to a fast start
10:32End Screen