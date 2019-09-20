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Breaking! US Intelligence Agencies Caught Spying On President Trump - War Room Full Show
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31 views • September 20, 2019
An exciting edition of the War Room today as Sam Tripoli and Eddie Bravo are in studio to discuss secret societies, the flat Earth and space exploration, the secrets of the Universe and more. Henry Davis joins to discuss how real patriots are trying to help inner cities without the help of Democrat politicians. Aladdin Trudeau is also discussed.
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