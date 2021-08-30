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Update 9-29-2021 RDS Covid Afghanistan Presidential assassination attempts
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50 views • August 30, 2021
Reports of Robert David Steele passing, some issues, Covid update for the week, Afghanistan blunder by pedojoe, Presidents that have had assassination attempts.
Links:
Robert David Steele:
https://beforeitsnews.com/prophecy/2021/08/robert-david-steele-has-died-many-friends-and-sources-say-2523474.html
https://phibetaiota.net/
COVID:
https://news.yahoo.com/fda-approval-pfizer-covid-vaccine-pentagon-mandates-service-members-155323946.html
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/23/fda-pfizer-biontech-covid-vaccine-wins-full-approval-clearing-path-to-mandates.html
Afghanistan:
https://www.foxnews.com/us/kabul-attacks-us-threat-islamic-extremists-army-general-dana-pittard
https://americanmilitarynews.com/2021/08/biden-could-leave-thousands-of-americans-behind-in-afghanistan/
https://www.salon.com/2021/08/16/pompeo-put-on-the-spot-by-fox-news-wallace-do-you-regret-giving-the-taliban-that-legitimacy/
Presidential assassination attempts:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_United_States_presidential_assassination_attempts_and_plots
Links:
Robert David Steele:
https://beforeitsnews.com/prophecy/2021/08/robert-david-steele-has-died-many-friends-and-sources-say-2523474.html
https://phibetaiota.net/
COVID:
https://news.yahoo.com/fda-approval-pfizer-covid-vaccine-pentagon-mandates-service-members-155323946.html
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/23/fda-pfizer-biontech-covid-vaccine-wins-full-approval-clearing-path-to-mandates.html
Afghanistan:
https://www.foxnews.com/us/kabul-attacks-us-threat-islamic-extremists-army-general-dana-pittard
https://americanmilitarynews.com/2021/08/biden-could-leave-thousands-of-americans-behind-in-afghanistan/
https://www.salon.com/2021/08/16/pompeo-put-on-the-spot-by-fox-news-wallace-do-you-regret-giving-the-taliban-that-legitimacy/
Presidential assassination attempts:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_United_States_presidential_assassination_attempts_and_plots
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