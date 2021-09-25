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FDA Vaccine Committee Meeting 09-17-21 Dr. Sharon Alroy Preis "60 Percent of the People in Severe and Critical Condition Fully Vaccinated. 45 Percent of the Doubly Vaccinated Died."
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310 views • September 25, 2021
She is the Israeli Director of Public Health who Exclusively used the Pfizer Vaccine.
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