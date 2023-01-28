Create New Account
Natalie Winters: Being gone after by the law firms, SEC, and mainstream media shows that the Whistleblower Movement is effective and such persecutions should be worn as a badge of honor
Published 20 hours ago |
https://gettr.com/post/p26iawh0d24
01/25/2023 Natalie Winters: Being gone after by the law firms, SEC, and mainstream media shows that the Whistleblower Movement is effective and such persecutions should be worn as a badge of honor.


01/25/2023 娜塔莉·温特斯：遭到美国的律师事务所、证券交易委员会和主流媒体的迫害，表明爆料革命是卓有成效的，这种迫害是给爆料革命战友的荣誉徽章。

