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Prophetic Vision: New York Bombed by Endless Nuclear Bombs and Hit by Tsunami & Oregon Under Water
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91 views • December 01, 2019
These are 2 visions from the Lord about Tsunamis, and the one for New York is more than a tsunami is very devastating. We need to pray and intercede for mercy to the Lord. God Bless you!
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