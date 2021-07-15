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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1754 - Kenneth Niesen - Initial report on the crime
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10 views • July 15, 2021
Anderson, a felon with a record going back to 2007, broke into Kenneth’s St. Paul,MN auto repair shop and stole several items. He later tried to sell them on “Facebook Marketplace”. When Kenneth became aware of this, he arranged to meet up with Anderson in an attempt to get the items back. When Anderson arrived, one of Kenneth’s friends looked inside and recognized items belonging to the shop. When they attempted to keep Anderson from fleeing, he swerved around the vehicles and ran over Kenneth.
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