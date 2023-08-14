8.13.23 Patriot Streetfighter & Jason Shurka, MAJOR TLS Update, Cabal Stronghold Infiltration

Jason Shurka lays the groundwork the upcoming exposure of a MAJOR infiltration by Ray of TLS from the Disclosure Series on Unifyd.TV.
This interview of Ray will be today, 8/13/23 at 3pm EST. You won't want to miss
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.