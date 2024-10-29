Laith Marouf & Dimitri Lascaris Tour Mar Elias Palestinian Refugee Camp in Beirut, Lebanon.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The two journalists Laith and Dimitri visit the smallest and youngest Palestinian refugee camp in the world, talk about its history, the new wave of internally displaced who moved there since the beginning of the Zionist invasion of Lebanon last month, and more.
Camera: Hadi Hotait
Filmed 15/10/2024
