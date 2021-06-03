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Corona – the door opener for an enforced money system? – An assessment by Ernst Wolff
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91 views • June 03, 2021
Our financial and economic system has reached its end. That's why all the major central banks are working intensely to introduce a new monetary system - digital central bank currency. Under normal circumstances, people would not accept such money because it implies total control. Yet what about if complete chaos ensues as a result of the Corona measures?
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