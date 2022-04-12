© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UN April11th Statement by First DPR Dmitry Polyanskiy at UNSC Briefing on the situation in Ukraine
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • April 12, 2022
UN April11th Statement by First DPR Dmitry Polyanskiy at UNSC Briefing on the situation in Ukraine
RussiaUN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zV1kMPMGE_Y&;t
Statement by First DPR Dmitry Polyanskiy at UNSC briefing on the situation in Ukraine
Statement by First Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitry Polyanskiy at UNSC briefing on the situation in Ukraine, April 11, 2022
Full text of the statement - https://russiaun.ru/en/news/110422u
The official website of the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the UN - http://www.russiaun.ru
Follow us on Twitter - http://twitter.com/RussiaUN
RussiaUN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zV1kMPMGE_Y&;t
Statement by First DPR Dmitry Polyanskiy at UNSC briefing on the situation in Ukraine
Statement by First Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitry Polyanskiy at UNSC briefing on the situation in Ukraine, April 11, 2022
Full text of the statement - https://russiaun.ru/en/news/110422u
The official website of the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the UN - http://www.russiaun.ru
Follow us on Twitter - http://twitter.com/RussiaUN
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.