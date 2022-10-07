Johnny's Cash and The Smart Money Nightmare

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Please download and re-post this video. It is vital that every person understands what the proposed changes to the monetary system will mean. The changes, if allowed to happen, could be the most devastating event in our lifetime and potentially the biggest removal of liberty in modern history.
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Richard Hall