Hammer Mill Test Run | Feed Grinder Machine Trial Before Delivery

This video showcases a real feed grinder machine test run, conducted before shipment to ensure stable performance and reliable operation. The hammer mill is tested under actual working conditions to check crushing efficiency, motor stability, and finished particle size consistency.
🌐 Website: https://richipelletizer.com/wood-chip-hammer-mill/
📧 Email: [email protected]
📞 Tel/WhatsApp/Wechat: +86 15238494867