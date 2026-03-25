Brewing wellness: Here’s why you should try Organic Hand-Roasted Coffee

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Our Health Ranger Select 100% Organic Honey Processed Honduras coffee blend comes from the country’s Cafe Organico Marcala Sociedad Anonima (COMSA) co-op, which uses innovative methods and practices to create coffee of exceptionally high quality. You can trust that 100% Organic Hand-Roasted Whole Bean Coffee (Honey Processed Honduras) is Fair Trade and has been thoroughly lab tested for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology.
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