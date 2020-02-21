Highlights From The Most Watched Democratic Debat

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The claws were out last night during the Democrats 9th Presidential debate, featuring a new candidate, Mike Bloomberg. Here are a few of the highlights from the night if you didn't get a chance to watch it live
Also, support your body by getting all the vitamins and minerals you need with the Ultra 12 and Vitamin Mineral Fusion Combo Pack now at 50% off! infowarsstore.com