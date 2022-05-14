Melbourne Protest 14 May 2022

This Saturday protest was a special day called "Millions March" where a super effort all over Australia was made to show our corrupt Federal Government our protest strength in numbers. It was drizzling in Melbourne but there was still a significant increase in protest crowd size. We walked from Parliament House, stopped at the Bourke Street Police Station to serenade them and then on to Flagstaff Gardens. At the Gardens there was clear confusion when a breakaway faction of the protest leaders led the march further down the road, a third walked into the Gardens to hear speeches and songs and another third walked further on while the remainder stood confused wondering which group to follow. To put it mildly it was pretty disappointing. This was meant to be a clear signal to the Federal Government with one week to go before the Federal Election, to convince people to "Put the Majors (Major Parties) Last".