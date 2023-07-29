"The Pause" explained during President Trump's 2024 announcement speech on November 15, 2022

From the beginning of President Trump candidacy in 2015, he knew he would be taking 4 years off from residing in the White House, similar to when Andrew Jackson had his election corruptly "stolen" from him in 1824. Trump goes off script to explain why this was necessary.
More redpill videos and info here: https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.