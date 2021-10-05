© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The story of 'The Chareidi Ninja' warrior HD סיפורו של לוחם הנינג'ה החרדי HD
Follow
0
Share
Report
12 views • October 05, 2021
Posted 01February2017 הידברות :
And lastly, there is another death to report, of a 41 year old, fit Breslov chassid, called ‘the Chareidi Ninja’.
Rav Yishai Amino died today in the Rambam Hospital in Haifa after he fell ill with the Coronavirus a few weeks ago. Rav Yishai was also known as the “Charedi Ninja” as he taught many classes in self defense and Ninjutsu (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ninjutsu) and was the owner of the Breslov 24 Media website where he gave classes online in Breslov Chassidus.
He was 41 years old.
He was teaching a lot of ‘off the derech’ ex-Chareidi boys, including some of the ones I had living in my house for a while.
He was a very good person.
And I’ve been told (unverified), that he was fully ‘vaccinated’ against the Covid 19 that is meant to have killed him yesterday…
Baruch Dayan Emet.
Here is Rav Yishai in action. He’ll be sorely missed.
And lastly, there is another death to report, of a 41 year old, fit Breslov chassid, called ‘the Chareidi Ninja’.
Rav Yishai Amino died today in the Rambam Hospital in Haifa after he fell ill with the Coronavirus a few weeks ago. Rav Yishai was also known as the “Charedi Ninja” as he taught many classes in self defense and Ninjutsu (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ninjutsu) and was the owner of the Breslov 24 Media website where he gave classes online in Breslov Chassidus.
He was 41 years old.
He was teaching a lot of ‘off the derech’ ex-Chareidi boys, including some of the ones I had living in my house for a while.
He was a very good person.
And I’ve been told (unverified), that he was fully ‘vaccinated’ against the Covid 19 that is meant to have killed him yesterday…
Baruch Dayan Emet.
Here is Rav Yishai in action. He’ll be sorely missed.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.